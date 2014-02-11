A Glorious Photo Of America's Gold Medal Snowboarders With The Russian Police Choir

Sage Kotsenburg and Jamie Anderson, the American snowboarders who won gold in their respective slopestyle events, are done competing at the Olympics.

They can now spend the next two weeks hanging around the Olympic Village, basking in the glow and attention of their wins.

Kotsenburg and Anderson are two of the more eclectic athletes in Sochi. That’s what makes this photo with the Russian police choir so glorious:

A close-up:

Anderson created “good vibration” with helping her win the gold medal. She told the Washington Post about the night before the slopestyle:

“I was trying to calm down. Put on some meditation music, burn some sage. Got the candles going. Just trying to do a little bit of yoga. . . . It was all about good vibration. Thankfully, I slept really good. I did some mantras. It worked out for me.”

Kotsenburg is delightfully chill as well. Russian media needed two linguists to translate his press conference because they don’t have words for “stoked” and “sick.”

The Russian police choir is pretty free-spirited as well. They performed a soaring rendition of “Get Lucky” before the Opening Ceremony.

