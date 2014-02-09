Here Are The Gold Medal-Winning Jumps Shaun White Was Afraid To Make

Sage Kotsenburg won the first gold medal for the Americans at the Sochi Olympics in the same event Shaun White pulled out of earlier this week.

White said he withdrew from the slopestyle snowboarding event because there was too much risk of injury. Others doubted his claim and said he was just scared to lose.

Below are the final two jumps of Kotsenburg’s gold medal-winning run. The jumps were so impressive that the BBC announcers took a shot at White saying that they didn’t think White “could punch at this weight.”

Here is the next to last jump on the course.



Getty Images Sage Kotsenburg wins gold in slopestyle snowboarding

Here is another view of that jump.Here is the final jump.Here is an amazing photo captured by Mike Ehrmann for Getty.

