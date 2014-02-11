Sage Kotsenburg Called His Brother Minutes Before His Gold Medal Run To Ask If He Should Try A New Trick

In an underdog story, Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. won a gold medal in the first ever slopestyle competition at the Olympics. Kotsenburg won thanks in part to a trick, the backside 1620 Japan, that he decided to add in at the last second before his run.

The kicker: Kotsenburg had never tried this trick in his life.

So how did Kotsenburg make this risky decision? With a little help from his brother Blaze who was watching from Park City, Utah.

Sage called his brother, who was watching the event in Utah on a livestream with a bunch of friends, 10 minutes before his run and told him he was thinking of adding the backside 1620 Japan. Here’s how Blaze responded (via Aljazeera America):

“Really? Send it, I guess. Might as well. You’re at the Olympics.”

Blaze’s simple response was enough encouragement for Sage and he went through with the trick, landed it perfectly and got a score of 93.50 from the judges.

Look at him fly:

Getty Images Sage Kotsenburg wins gold in slopestyle snowboarding

