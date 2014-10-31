Jefferies Banker In The Middle Of A Very Messy Divorce Takes A Leave Of Absence

Bloomberg News’ Stephanie Ruhle and Zeke Faux are reporting that Sage Kelly, the Jefferies investment banker embroiled in a messy divorce, has taken a leave of absence according to a memo from the Jefferies CEO Richard Handler.

Kelly is Jefferies Global Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Jefferies.

His estranged wife Christina Di Mauro Kelly filed an affidavit last week as part of a divorce proceeding and custody battle that contained allegations of drug abuse and extramarital sex. She also accused some Jefferies managing directors and bank clients of using drugs.

“We cannot express how deeply we regret the agony and distraction that this has caused all of us, not to mention our clients, each of whom has categorically denied the allegations,” Handler wrote in the memo cited in the Bloomberg report.

“We are not happy to be in this unfair position.”

