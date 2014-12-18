Banker Whose Scandalous Divorce Rocked Wall Street Resigns From Jefferies

Sage Kelly, the healthcare investment banker who was embroiled in a messy divorce, has resigned from Jefferies, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Business Insider.

In late October, Kelly took a leave of absence from the firm.

Kelly was Jefferies Global Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

His estranged wife, Christina Di Mauro Kelly, filed an affidavit in October as part of a divorce proceeding and custody battle that contained allegations of drug abuse and extramarital sex. She also accused some Jefferies managing directors and bank clients of using drugs.

All of the Jefferies bankers and clients named in the affidavit categorically denied her allegations.

In her affidavit, Christina Kelly alleged that her husband had used other illicit substances such as ecstasy, molly, mushrooms, and ketamine. She also accused him of having extramarital sex, including an alleged partner swap with a client and his girlfriend.

They eventually reached an “amicable custody agreement.” Christina Kelly also apologised for “inaccurate, untrue” things written in media reports based on her affidavit.

Bloomberg News first reported that Kelly had resigned from Jefferies.

