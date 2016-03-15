Sage Kelly -- the banker from one of Wall Street's messiest divorces -- just landed a huge job

Sage Kelly, the former Jefferies healthcare investment banker who resigned amid a messy divorce, has returned to Wall Street.

He’s been hired by Cantor Fitzgerald as a senior managing director and head of its investment-banking division, Page Six reports.

“We have done our due diligence and we are pleased he is joining the firm,” a rep for the bank told Page Six.

Kelly is expected to start this week, the report said.

In 2014, Kelly’s (now ex-) wife Christina Di Mauro Kelly made allegations as part of a divorce proceeding that sounded like something straight out of “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” In a 26-page sworn affidavit, she accused Kelly of multiple instances of drug use and extramarital sex, including an alleged foursome with a client.

Her affidavit also made accusations against a number of Jefferies bankers, all of whom categorically denied her allegations.

Shortly after the allegations were circulated in the media, Sage Kelly took a leave of absence from Jefferies and eventually resigned.

All of the Jefferies bankers named in her affidavit took and passed a voluntary drug test.

The divorce was ultimately settled for an undisclosed sum.

In a signed statement, Di Mauro blamed the media for “inaccurate, untrue or hyperbolic” things that were written about her ex and Jefferies bankers. She also said that Kelly is a “an individual of high integrity.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.