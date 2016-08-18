An employee at one of Britain's biggest tech companies has been arrested at Heathrow after an insider breach

A 32-year-old that works for UK software firm Sage has been arrested at Heathrow Airport, according to the BBC.

City of London Police arrested the woman on Wednesday in connection with a fraud investigation and she has now been released on bail, the BBC reports.

Sage, one of the UK’s largest tech companies, announced on Monday that it had suffered an insider breach that may have exposed the personal details of employees at 280 UK companies that use Sage’s accountancy software.

The Newcastle-based company said an internal login had been used to gain unauthorised access to the data within the last few weeks.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether the data was stolen and passed on or merely viewed.

Founded in 1981, Sage has revenues in excess of £1.3 billion and is the only remaining technology stock on the FTSE 100.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.