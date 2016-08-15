One of Britain's largest tech companies has been breached

Sage Sage CEO Stephen Kelly.

Accountancy software firm Sage has been breached as a result of a suspected insider attack, Reuters reports.

Sage, one of Britain’s biggest technology companies with over 13,000 employees, said an internal login had been used to gain unauthorised access to data on 280 of its British customers.

Police are investigating the breach, according to a BBC report, which states that the breach took place at some point within the last few weeks.

The personal details of employees working for companies that use Sage’s software may have been accessed, according to a Reuters source. The source said Sage is currently trying to determine whether any data has been stolen.

“We are investigating unauthorised access to customer information using an internal login,” the company said in a statement cited by Reuters.

“We cannot comment further whilst we work with the authorities to investigate but our customers remain our first priority and we are speaking directly with those affected,” it added.

Founded in 1981, the Newcastle-headquartered company has revenues in excess of £1.3 billion. It is the only remaining technology stock on the FTSE 100, the BBC reports.

