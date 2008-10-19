SAG Strike Meeting: No Decision...Yet

So on Saturday the Screen Actors Guild national board met to decide whether to let its members vote to authorise a strike if the guild’s leadership called for one. And after meeting for hours to decide something that really shouldn’t have been handed off to them to begin with and to which they should have quickly voted no, they couldn’t reach a consensus. So, they’re meeting again today. (Repeat after us: “NO STRIKE. NO STRIKE…”)



Variety: Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild have recessed for the night without deciding on whether to ask members for a strike authorization.

SAG’s national board will re-convene at 8 a.m. Sunday in Los Angeles.

The guild released no other details about the meeting.

SAG’s negotiating committee recommended that the national board seek a strike authorization two weeks ago.

