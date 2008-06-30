SAG Contract Expires...But Actors Too Busy Fighting To Strike

Today’s the day the day the Screen Actors Guild and AFTRA’s contracts expire. Will there be another strike? No!



Anyone who followed last week’s actor vs. actor sideshow should figure that the actors are far too divided to agree on striking. Furthermore, many remember the costly toll of the writers strike took and have been urging their fellow thespians to cut a deal. In addition, neither SAG nor AFTRA has even taken a vote to decide whether or not to strike. Nikki Finke:

The Screen Actors Guild released the following statement Sunday from national president Alan Rosenberg confirming it’s not in strike mode: “We have taken no steps to initiate a strike authorization vote by the members of Screen Actors Guild. Any talk about a strike or a management lockout at this point is simply a distraction. The Screen Actors Guild national negotiating committee is coming to the bargaining table every day in good faith to negotiate a fair contract for actors.”

Yes, there’s a countdown to June 30th when SAG’s contract with the AMPTP expires at midnight. What happens then? In all likelihood, the two sides will continue bargaining. (After all, the AMPTP is on record saying that the only reason it left the negotiations with the WGA after the writers’ contract expired is because the guild called an immediate strike.)

A more defining deadline is July 8th when AFTRA announces its ratification vote results. So what happens then? Again, not a SAG strike. The guild’s leadership understands that there’s no urgency within the membership at this time for such an extreme call. Which is precisely why there’s no impetus atop the guild to even consider holding a strike authorization vote. If one were held and no authorization given, SAG would suffer a psychological blow from which it probably couldn’t recover this contract cycle. Ergo, no push for a vote.

Now, if only people would stop writing those articles about Hollywood bracing for a strike.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.