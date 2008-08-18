SAG Civil War: New York Division Furious That There's No New Deal With Studios

It’s been nearly two months since the Screen Actors Guild passed on the studios’ “final offer.” Now, despite claims by president Alan Rosenberg that the union is informally talking to the studios, SAG’s New York division says they’re no closer to a deal than they were at the end of June. If there’s no agreement reached by the end of August, New York wants to bring in a federal mediator.



THR: SAG’s New York regional board on Sunday demanded that the union make meaningful steps toward negotiating a new contract by Aug. 25 or bring in a federal mediator.

Sam Freed, a member of the negotiating committee who is also president of the N.Y. board and the union’s second national vp, said the longer the union waits to make a deal, the more it hurts its members.

“All of us in New York, Hollywood and across the country should be concerned about how this failure to reach an agreement is impacting our members,” Freed said. “They have already suffered significantly as a result of the WGA strike and now they are experiencing an additional loss of work, made worse when they can find a job, by having to work without a contract under old terms and conditions.

“There are some who feel we have all the time in the world to make this deal,” he added. “We on the N.Y. board do not.”

The move drew immediate fire from SAG president Alan Rosenberg.

“This advisory motion is not in the best interests of New York Division SAG members or any SAG members across the country,” he said in a statement. “It could delay and prolong the negotiations by emboldening management with a false belief that SAG actors are split on the issues.”

