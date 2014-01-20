'Breaking Bad' And American Hustle' Lead SAG Awards Wins

Saturday night’s 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored outstanding performances in film and television, voted on by the actors themselves.

Both “Breaking Bad” and Bryan Cranston took home top TV awards, while “American Hustle” won the big film award of the night.

Take a look at the full list of winners below (via TheWrap):

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years A Slave” * WINNER

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”

James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years A Slave”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” * WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years A Slave”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” * WINNER

Forest Whitaker, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” * WINNER

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr Banks”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“12 Years A Slave”

“American Hustle” * WINNER

“August: Osage County”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

TELEVISION:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, “Veep” * WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” * WINNER

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“30 Rock”

“Arrested Development”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Modern Family” * WINNER

“Veep”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Angela Bassett, “Betty & Coretta”

Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton & Taylor”

Holly Hunter, “Top of the Lake”

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector” * WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” * WINNER

Jeremy Irons, “The Hollow Crown”

Rob Lowe, “Killing Kennedy”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” * WINNER

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” * WINNER

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad” * WINNER

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

SAG Honours for Ensembles:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“All Is Lost”

“Fast & Furious”

“Lone Survivor” *WINNER

“Rush”

“The Wolverine”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Game of Thrones” *WINNER

“Homeland”

“The Walking Dead”

