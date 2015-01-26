Here Are All The Winners From The SAG Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Julianne Moore wins outstanding actress in a leading role at the SAG Awards.

The 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place Sunday evening to honour the best in Hollywood.

“Boyhood,” “Birdman,” and “Orange is the New Black” took home the top awards.

Eddie Redmayne surprised with a best actor win for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in a “Theory of Everything,” beating out Michael Keaton.

All the winners are in bold below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jennifer Aniston, “Cake”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Duvall, “The Judge”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Keira Knightley, ” The Imitation Game “

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”

Naomi Watts, “St. Vincent”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“The Theory of Everything”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Adrien Brody, “Houdini”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: His Last Vow”

Richard Jenkins, “Olive Kitteridge”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Fargo”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Ellen Burstyn, “Flowers in the Attic”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Honorable Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”

Julia Roberts, “The Normal Heart”

Cicely Tyson, “The Trip to Bountiful”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family “

Louis C.K., “Louie”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Luis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

