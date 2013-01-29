Here's Everything You Missed From Last Night's SAG Awards

Photo: John Shearer / AP
Maybe the Academy will finally admit it made a mistake when it comes to Ben Affleck.The actor took home another big win at last night’s Screen Actor Guild Awards.
He wasn’t the only one to surprise with a win or a wardrobe malfunction.
Both “Breaking Bad” and “Homeland” had a huge upset, while actress Jennifer Lawrence had a small onstage fluke.
Anne Hathaway accepted her first SAG for best actress in a supporting role by sharing how thrilled she is to have dental insurance.
Alec Baldwin took home his seventh win for outstanding male actor in a comedy series while showing off a Justin-Bieber inspired hairstyle.
Julianne Moore had to walk carefully in a very revealing dress while taking the stage to accept the award for best actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries.
Jennifer Lawrence's dress notably slipped when she made her way on stage to accept her award for best actress.
