Here's Everything You Missed From Last Night's SAG Awards

Kirsten Acuna
Ben Affleck SAG

Photo: John Shearer / AP

Maybe the Academy will finally admit it made a mistake when it comes to Ben Affleck.The actor took home another big win at last night’s Screen Actor Guild Awards. 

He wasn’t the only one to surprise with a win or a wardrobe malfunction. 

Both “Breaking Bad” and “Homeland” had a huge upset, while actress Jennifer Lawrence had a small onstage fluke.

Anne Hathaway accepted her first SAG for best actress in a supporting role by sharing how thrilled she is to have dental insurance.

Alec Baldwin took home his seventh win for outstanding male actor in a comedy series while showing off a Justin-Bieber inspired hairstyle.

Julianne Moore had to walk carefully in a very revealing dress while taking the stage to accept the award for best actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries.

Justin Timberlake stepped out in a not-so-fabulous suit & tie to present.

Dick Van Dyke was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jennifer Lawrence's dress notably slipped when she made her way on stage to accept her award for best actress.

