Salma Hayek ‘got stuck’ to Fran Drescher in the bathroom at the SAG Awards because of a bizarre wardrobe malfunction

Salma Hayek at the 2022 SAG Awards. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Salma Hayek posted about a wardrobe malfunction at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday that involved one of her sheer gloves getting stuck to “The Nanny” actor and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher’s dress.

“My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom,” Hayek captioned a post about the incident on Instagram.

Hayek presented the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series to Michael Keaton, who won for his work in the Hulu series “Dopesick.” Keaton made Hayek wait onstage after she announced his win, jogging through the audience and rolling onto the stage when he finally made it. When he reached the podium, he said that he was in the “packed” men’s bathroom.

In the video posted to Instagram, a person who appears to be a staff member works to disengage Hayek’s sheer, red glove from the small jewels on Drescher’s dress.

“I think I wrote you a letter, we must have sent it to your reps, because I want to pull you into my green council,” Drescher, who mentioned on stage during the awards show that she is forming a SAG-AFTRA green council to advocate for more sustainable practices in Hollywood, said to Hayek in the video.

“I said to you how magnificent you were in ‘Gucci,’ and how fearless you were, and ironically, how much I love that we always randomly run into each other,” Drescher continued.

Drescher and Hayek then reminisced about previously running into each other in Paris, France, on Boulevard Saint-Germain, before eventually disentangling themselves.