Nicole Kidman In, Amy Adams Out – Here Are All The Nominees For The SAG Awards

Amy Adams is among the biggest snubs at the SAG awards.

The 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees are out!While “Lincoln,” “Argo” and “Silver Linings Playbook” lead the pack for nominations, there are a few shocks and surprises.



Among those left off the list are “Moonrise Kingdom,” Jon Cryer, who beat out Jim Parsons at the Primetime Emmy Awards this year for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Ben Affleck for a lead acting nod.

In fact, “Two and a Half Men” is left out in its entirety. Also left off the list this year is Showtime’s “Dexter” while AMC’s popular “The Walking Dead” finally received a nod.

Two huge snubs include Amy Adams, expected to receive a supporting role nod for “The Master,” and Kathryn Bigelow’s heavily touted “Zero Dark 30” for the equivalent of the Oscar’s Best Picture award. In its place came “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” featuring Judi Dench and Bill Nighy about a couple who stay at what they believe to be a restored hotel.

The awards are usually a good predictor of who will be nominated for – and will take home – an Oscar. The SAG Awards take place Sunday, January 17.

Check out the nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Argo”

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Misérables”

“Lincoln”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper / Pat – “SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK”

Daniel Day-Lewis / Abraham Lincoln – “LINCOLN”

John Hawkes / Mark – “THE SESSIONS”

Hugh Jackman / Jean Valjean – “LES MISÉRABLES”

Denzel Washington / Whip Whitaker – “FLIGHT”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain / Maya – “ZERO DARK 30”

Marion Cotillard / Stephanie – “RUST AND BONE”

Jennifer Lawrence / Tiffany – “SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK”

Helen Mirren / Alma Reville – “HITCHCOCK”

Naomi Watts / Maria – “THE IMPOSSIBLE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Alan Arkin / Lester Siegel – “ARGO”

Javier Bardem / Silva – “SKYFALL”

Robert De Niro / Pat, Sr. – “SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK”

Philip Seymour Hoffman / Lancaster Dodd – “THE MASTER”

Tommy Lee Jones / Thaddeus Stevens – “LINCOLN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Sally Field / Mary Todd Lincoln – “LINCOLN”

Anne Hathaway / Fantine – “LES MISÉRABLES”

Helen Hunt / Cheryl – “THE SESSIONS”

Nicole Kidman / Charlotte Bless – “THE PAPERBOY”

Maggie Smith / Muriel Donnelly – “THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“Mad Men”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“30 Rock”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“Nurse Jackie”

“The Office”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis “Homeland”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin / “30 Rock”

Ty Burrell / “Modern Family”

Louis C.K. / “Louie”

Jim Parsons / “The Big Bang Theory”

Eric Stonestreet / “Modern Family”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Edie Falco / “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey / “30 Rock”

Amy Poehler / “Parks and Recreation”

Sofia Vergara / “Modern Family”

Betty White “Hot in Cleveland”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Kevin Costner / “Hatfields & McCoys”

Woody Harrelson / “Game Change”

Ed Harris / “Game Change”

Clive Owen “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Bill Paxton “Hatfields & McCoys”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman / “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Julianne Moore / “Game Change”

Charlotte Rampling “Restless”

Sigourney Weaver “Political Animals

Alfre Woodard “Steel Magnolias”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Game of Thrones”

“Sons of Anarchy”

“The Walking Dead”

