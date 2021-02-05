Here are all of the 2021 SAG Award nominees

David Le /Netflix ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ received nominations for Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and best ensemble cast at the 2021 SAG Awards.

The 27th annual SAG Awards nominations were announced Thursday.

“The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “Minari” are among the nominations.

The show will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

“The Crown,” “Ozark,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” all lead the 2021 SAG Award nominees.

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominees for the 27th annual awards show in an Instagram live story that got off to a bit of a rocky start due to some awkward technical difficulties.

Chadwick Boseman made history with four nominations for his leading and supporting roles in Netflix films “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” respectively. It’s the most nods an actor has ever received in a film category in one year. Boseman died in August 2020 after a private battle with cancer. He was 43.

Among the surprises were well-deserved nominations for HBO’s “I May Destroy You” and A24’s Steven Yeun-starring “Minari,” which was prevented from receiving a best picture nod at the Golden Globes due to a controversial new rule which made it ineligible for the category.

Regina King also received her first-ever SAG nomination for her directorial debut, “One Night in Miami.“

The SAG Awards will air live simultaneously on TBS and TNT on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Keep reading to see all of the nominees.

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Amazon Studios Riz Ahmed plays a drummer who is losing his hearing in ‘Sound of Metal.’

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Searchlight Pictures Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland.’

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Warner Bros. Daniel Kaluuya stars in Warner Bros.’ upcoming ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Lacey Terrell/Netflix Glenn Close plays the mother of a drug addict in Netflix’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

A24 ‘Minari’ was snubbed from the best picture category at the Golden Globes, but not at the SAG Awards.

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Netflix Both Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate star on the Netflix series, which will end with a third and final season.

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

ITV Studios Global Entertainment/Debmar-Mercury/Lionsgate Television ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy.

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Apple TV Plus Jason Sudeikis stars on Apple TV Plus’ ‘Ted Lasso.’

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series

Natalie Seery/HBO Michaela Coel stars on HBO’s ‘I May Destroy You.’

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series

HBO Hugh Grant plays a very different role in ‘The Undoing.’

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Liam Daniel/Netflix Regé-Jean Page stole fans hearts as the Duke on ‘Bridgerton’ on Netflix.

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Des Willie/Netflix Emma Corrin won fans over on the latest season of ‘The Crown’ as a young Princess Diana.

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

AMC Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) continues his descent into Saul Goodman on AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul.’

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Disney A behind-the-scenes photo shows some of the work that went into making ‘Mulan’ fly through the air in the Disney live-action film.

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

YouTube ‘Cobra Kai’ has some pretty great action sequences.

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”

