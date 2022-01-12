The 7 biggest snubs of the 2022 SAG Awards nominations

- Nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday.
- “Spencer,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and “Dune” were all snubbed in major categories.
- And performances by Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, and Beanie Feldstein were completely ignored.
It couldn’t have been easy acting opposite two comedy legends, but Gomez made it look like a breeze. Yes, Gomez was included in the series’ best ensemble in a comedy series nomination, but she deserved an individual nod of her own. Her performance gave the show some much-needed balance. — Libby Torres
With Javier Bardem and Zendaya taking on the roles of Stilgar and Chani, respectively, the new “Dune” was everything a Frank Herbert fan could have hoped for and more. For some reason, however, the SAG Awards didn’t feel it was worth a nomination, despite the monumental effort involved in bringing the story to life. — Libby Torres
“What We Do in the Shadows” is perfectly ridiculous in the best way possible, and deserved at least one nomination for a SAG Award this year — preferably for the amazing ensemble cast, which includes Novak, Harvey Guillén, Matt Berry, and Mark Proksch. — Libby Torres
Macfadyen’s performance, particularly opposite Nicholas Braun’s Greg and Sarah Snook’s Shiv, is stellar, and one of the best in the show’s most recent season. Even amid a stacked “Succession” nomination slate (Snook, as well as Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong all earned individual nominations), it wouldn’t have been too much for Macfadyen to get a nod as well. At least he’s included in the series’ nomination in the best ensemble category. — Palmer Haasch
Still, her snub in the female actor in a leading role category is surprising, given how singular and haunting her performance was in “Spencer,” which was also one of the most talked-about movies of the year. A narrowly focused film that takes place over the course of three days during Christmas with the royal family, “Spencer” shows Stewart’s Diana unraveling, grasping onto a suffocating reality, and stitching herself back together again. She deserved a nod for completely disappearing into the role. — Palmer Haasch
Rae should have received a nomination for her performance as Issa Dee, with castmates like Yvonne Orji (Molly) getting snubbed as well. Not only was “Insecure” a fan-favorite series that’s captivated social media audiences since its 2016 premiere, it was also groundbreaking: As Orji told Insider’s Zac Ntim ahead of the series finale, the show proved that it’s possible to “tell a truthful, undiluted story about the Black experience in a way that has no trauma associated with it.”
After a history of being overlooked during awards seasons past, the show picked up eight Emmy Award nominations in 2020 after the show’s fourth season, including nods for both Rae and Orji. It’s a shame that the momentum didn’t carry on to the SAG Awards after the show’s conclusion. — Palmer Haasch