The 7 biggest snubs of the 2022 SAG Awards nominations

Matthew Macfadyen gave a much-lauded performance as an on-the-brink Tom Wambsgans in “Succession.”

Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans finally hit his big moment in the season 3 finale of HBO’s “Succession,” and it was made all the sweeter and more sinister by Macfadyen’s frantic, nuanced performance. Tom’s anxiety over the course of the season — over going to jail, trying to have a baby before he goes to jail, and his wife telling him she doesn’t love him — is palpable, coiling tighter and tighter until he finally makes his move.

Macfadyen’s performance, particularly opposite Nicholas Braun’s Greg and Sarah Snook’s Shiv, is stellar, and one of the best in the show’s most recent season. Even amid a stacked “Succession” nomination slate (Snook, as well as Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong all earned individual nominations), it wouldn’t have been too much for Macfadyen to get a nod as well. At least he’s included in the series’ nomination in the best ensemble category. — Palmer Haasch