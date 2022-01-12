Search

Here are the nominees of the 2022 SAG Awards

Libby Torres,Palmer Haasch
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in 'Dune.'
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in ‘Dune.’ Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures
  • The nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild awards were announced on Wednesday.
  • Nominees for this year’s event include “Dune,” “The Great,” and “Ted Lasso.” 
  • The show will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Keep reading for the full list of nominees.
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jung Ho-yeon Kang Sae-byeok Squid Game
Jung Ho-yeon plays Kang Sae-byeok in ‘Squid Game.’ Netflix
Jennifer Aniston,”The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon,”Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss,”Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook,”Succession”

Reese Witherspoon,”The Morning Show”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Roman roy succession
Kieran Culkin stars on ‘Succession’ as Roman Roy. HBO
Brian Cox,”Succession”

Kieran Culkin,”Succession”

Lee Jung-jae,”Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong,”Succession”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Squid Game
‘Squid Game.’ Netflix
“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series
Jennifer Coolidge with white wine
Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus.’ HBO
Jennifer Coolidge,”The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo,”Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley,”Maid”

Jean Smart,”Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet,”Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series
Ewan mcgregor
Ewan McGregor as designer Roy Halston Frowick in Ryan Murphy’s show. Netflix
Murray Bartlett, “White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
The great hulu
Elle Fanning in ‘The Great.’ Hulu
Elle Fanning,”The Great”

Sandra Oh,”The Chair”

Jean Smart,”Hacks”

Juno Temple,”Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham,”Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso.
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. Courtesy of AppleTV
Michael Douglas, “Kominksy”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building.'
Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
Cobra kai
‘Cobra Kai’ Netflix
“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Lady Gaga pointing to her ring
Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci.’ MGM
Jessica Chastain,”The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman,”The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga,”House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson,”Respect”

Nicole Kidman,”Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Tick Tick Boom Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Macall Polay/Netflix
Javier Bardem,”Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch,”The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield,”Tick Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith,”King Richard”

Denzel Washington,”The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Ariana DeBose in a yellow dress
Ariana DeBose in ‘West Side Story.’ 20th Century Studios
Caitríona Balfe,”Belfast”

Cate Blanchett,”Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose,”West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst,”The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga,”Passing”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Bradley Cooper in a white shirt
Bradley Cooper as Jon Peters in ‘Licorice Pizza.’ MGM
Ben Affleck,”The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper,”Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur,”Coda”

Jared Leto,”House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee,”The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence looking at a phone
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Niko Tavernise/Netflix
“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in 'Dune.'
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in ‘Dune.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures
“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

