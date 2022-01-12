Here are the nominees of the 2022 SAG Awards

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Jung Ho-yeon plays Kang Sae-byeok in ‘Squid Game.’ Netflix Jennifer Aniston,”The Morning Show” Jung Ho-yeon,”Squid Game” Elisabeth Moss,”Handmaid’s Tale Sarah Snook,”Succession” Reese Witherspoon,”The Morning Show”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Kieran Culkin stars on ‘Succession’ as Roman Roy. HBO Brian Cox,”Succession” Kieran Culkin,”Succession” Lee Jung-jae,”Squid Game” Jeremy Strong,”Succession”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series ‘Squid Game.’ Netflix “The Handmaid’s Tale” “The Morning Show” “Squid Game” “Succession” “Yellowstone”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus.’ HBO Jennifer Coolidge,”The White Lotus” Cynthia Erivo,”Genius: Aretha” Margaret Qualley,”Maid” Jean Smart,”Mare of Easttown” Kate Winslet,”Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series Ewan McGregor as designer Roy Halston Frowick in Ryan Murphy’s show. Netflix Murray Bartlett, “White Lotus” Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Elle Fanning in ‘The Great.’ Hulu Elle Fanning,”The Great” Sandra Oh,”The Chair” Jean Smart,”Hacks” Juno Temple,”Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham,”Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. Courtesy of AppleTV Michael Douglas, “Kominksy” Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu “The Great” “Hacks” “The Kominsky Method” “Only Murders in the Building” “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series ‘Cobra Kai’ Netflix “Cobra Kai” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” “Loki” “Mare of Easttown” “Squid Game”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci.’ MGM Jessica Chastain,”The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman,”The Lost Daughter” Lady Gaga,”House of Gucci” Jennifer Hudson,”Respect” Nicole Kidman,”Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Andrew Garfield in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Macall Polay/Netflix Javier Bardem,”Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch,”The Power of the Dog” Andrew Garfield,”Tick Tick… Boom!” Will Smith,”King Richard” Denzel Washington,”The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Ariana DeBose in ‘West Side Story.’ 20th Century Studios Caitríona Balfe,”Belfast” Cate Blanchett,”Nightmare Alley” Ariana DeBose,”West Side Story” Kirsten Dunst,”The Power of the Dog” Ruth Negga,”Passing”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Bradley Cooper as Jon Peters in ‘Licorice Pizza.’ MGM Ben Affleck,”The Tender Bar” Bradley Cooper,”Licorice Pizza” Troy Kotsur,”Coda” Jared Leto,”House of Gucci” Kodi Smit-McPhee,”The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Niko Tavernise/Netflix “Belfast” “Coda” “Don’t Look Up” “House of Gucci” “King Richard”