Netflix Dominated At The SAG Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Uzo Aduba with the two SAG Award wins for ‘Orange is the New Black.’

Netflix dominated at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards taking home three of the evening’s big awards.

The streaming site won three awards for the evening with “Orange is the New Black” swooping up wins over Julia Louis-Dreyfus and “Veep.”

Uzo Aduba took home her first win for her role as Crazy Eyes on the Netflix series.

The show also won for outstanding ensemble in a comedy.

Aduba usually looks much different on the series.

Here’s a look at her character, Crazy Eyes.

Kevin Spacey, who wasn’t in attendance, won outstanding performance in a drama. He beat out an entire category that was dominated by HBO series: Peter Dinklage for “Game of Thrones,” Steve Buscemi in “Boardwalk Empire,” andboth Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey for “True Detective.”

“House of Cards” lost out in the drama series category to PBS series “Downton Abbey.”

Sunday night’s wins were the first SAG awards for both of the Netflix series.

Kevin Spacey was previously nominated last year for his role on political drama “House of Cards.”

