Here's What Celebrities Wore On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty ImagesSofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon
The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place Sunday night at The Shrine Auditorium.
The SAG Awards is an accolade given by the actors to actors, recognising outstanding performances in both film and TV.
This year’s show brought out everyone from Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon to Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.
'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara, wearing a Donna Karan Atelier dress, with fiancé Joe Manganiello.
Pregnant 'Imitation Game' nominee Keira Knightley, wearing an Erdem dress, with musician James Righton.
Shameless actor William H Macy took home the award for best actor in a comedy series, while wife Felicity Huffman got cheeky on the red carpet.
Maggie Gyllenhaal, nominated for best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for her work on 'The Honourable Woman,' wore a Thakoon Dress.
'The Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco matched the red carpet perfectly in her Romona Keveza gown.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.