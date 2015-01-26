Here's What Celebrities Wore On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Aly Weisman
Sofia vergara reese witherspoon sag awardsDimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty ImagesSofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon

The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place Sunday night at The Shrine Auditorium.

The SAG Awards is an accolade given by the actors to actors, recognising outstanding performances in both film and TV.

This year’s show brought out everyone from Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon to Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.

'Cake' best actress nominee Jennifer Aniston with fiancé Justin Theroux.

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara, wearing a Donna Karan Atelier dress, with fiancé Joe Manganiello.

'True Detective' nominee Matthew McConaughey with wife Camila Alves.

'Wild' best actress nominee Reese Witherspoon wearing a custom Giorgio Armani gown.

'Birdman' nominee Emma Stone in Dior Haute Couture and Repossi jewelry.

'Still Alice' best actress winner Julianne Moore in an emerald green Givenchy gown.

'Homeland' best actress nominee Claire Danes chose Marc Jacobs.

Pregnant 'Imitation Game' nominee Keira Knightley, wearing an Erdem dress, with musician James Righton.

'St.Vincent' best supporting actress nominee Naomi went with a Balenciaga gown and Bulgari jewels.

'Normal Heart' nominee Julia Roberts in a Givenchy jumpsuit.

Shameless actor William H Macy took home the award for best actor in a comedy series, while wife Felicity Huffman got cheeky on the red carpet.

'The Theory of Everything' best actress nominee Felicity Jones in a Balenciaga dress.

'Orange Is The New Black' winner Uzo Aduba in an Angel Sanchez dress.

'Shameless' star Emmy Rossum in a Giorgio Armani Privé top and skirt.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, nominated for best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for her work on 'The Honourable Woman,' wore a Thakoon Dress.

'Houdini' nominee Adrien Brody was playful with his presenter pal Lenny Kravitz on the red carpet.

'The Grand Budapest Hotel ' star Jeff Goldblum with new wife Emilie Livingston.

'Orange is The New Black' actress Natasha Lyonne with 'Parks and Recreation' star Amy Poehler.

Presenter Rashida Jones in an Emanuel Ungaro gown.

'The Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco matched the red carpet perfectly in her Romona Keveza gown.

'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland in a custom Vera Wang gown.

Paula Patton

'Tis the season for red carpets...

Here's What Celebrities Wore To The Golden Globes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.