Here's What Celebrities Wore On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place Sunday night at The Shrine Auditorium.

The SAG Awards is an accolade given by the actors to actors, recognising outstanding performances in both film and TV.

This year’s show brought out everyone from Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon to Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.

