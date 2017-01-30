14 of the best looks from the SAG awards

Stars came out for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Shoulderless gowns, embroidered looks, and white rocked the evening. Keep reading to see the best looks of the night.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Neilson Barnard/Getty Image
Sofia Vergara and said she and husband Joe Manganiello still 'feel like we're newlyweds.' The couple married in 2015.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for People Magazine/AP Images
Viola Davis accepted her award for supporting actress in 'Fences' in a strapless white Vivienne Westwood gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.