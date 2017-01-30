14 of the best looks from the SAG awards

Kirsten Acuna
Taraji p henson sagsAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stars came out for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Shoulderless gowns, embroidered looks, and white rocked the evening. Keep reading to see the best looks of the night.

'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner looked like old Hollywood glamour in a red gown.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Her costar Maisie Williams channeled a similar vibe in a pale pink silk gown.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Image

Sofia Vergara and said she and husband Joe Manganiello still 'feel like we're newlyweds.' The couple married in 2015.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: People

Janelle Monae was a vision with a dual-bun updo with flowers paired with a black-and-white dress.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her 'Hidden Figures' costar Taraji P. Henson looked stunning in a barely-there princess gown.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

'The Office' star Ellie Kemper wowed in a one-shoulder velvet royal blue gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown looked darling in a red gown.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for People Magazine/AP Images

Viola Davis accepted her award for supporting actress in 'Fences' in a strapless white Vivienne Westwood gown.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek wore a lovely one-shouldered Gucci gown with pink accents and tie around the waist.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Adams showed off her gams in a black Brandon Maxwell gown.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

'Orange is the New Black' actress Elizabeth Rodriguez wore a low-cut, flowy gown on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

No one rocks white like Meryl Streep.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kerry Washington looked glamorous in a shoulderless lace white gown.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

'Game of Thrones' actress Nathalie Emmanuel followed the sleeveless trend for the night in a gown from the J. Mendell fall couture collection.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

