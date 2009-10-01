Safire's Genius One Word Threat

Ever had opposing counsel refuse to call you back? Consider embracing the tactics of William Safire.



The passing of the Nixon speechwriter and New York Times columnist means our weekly grammar and etymology lesson from On Language will never be the same. But one last suggestion for journalists, as described in Maureen Dowd’s piece today, might be just as useful for lawyers:

If White House officials [won’t] call you back, leave them a single-word message about what you wanted to talk about: “Malfeasance.”

We think telling a partner’s assistant to leave him a “While You Were Out” that gives only his client’s name and words such as “FRAUD” or “EMBEZZLEMENT” would probably result in a quick call back. Or just take Safire’s advice directly – malfeasance will work, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.