With the demise of On Language this weekend, I’m reminded that during high school, I’d decided that I was eventually going to write “On Language” when I retired. (And, presumably, so had Safire.)



While that looks unlikely now, it does give me a convenient excuse to re-post my favourite correction ever from the Times:

An interview transcript in The Times Magazine last Sunday about Bernard Shaw, the CNN anchor, misspelled the brand name of the gin in a martini he savoured the day after the election. It is Bombay Sapphire, named for the gemstone. (Safire, also a refreshing spirit, was the author of the column five pages later.)

To the memory of Safire, we raise a glass…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.