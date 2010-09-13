This Is The First In-Flight Magazine We've Ever Been Desperate To Read

Photo: Safi Airways
In-flight magazines are usually, well, you know… kinda boring.It’s understandable, they can’t offend anyone. They’re just there to help passengers kill some time, and hopefully they provide some useful tips about a place you might be travelling to (maybe).
But this is different. Der Spiegel interviews the editor of the magazine of Safi Airways — the airline that serves Afghanistan, with regular commercial flights from Frankfurt and Dubai. The airline’s magazine puts an emphasis on being honest, with articles about how things really are in Kabul, including where there are and aren’t still landimines.
Fortunately Safi Airways has put a copy (.pdf) of the magazine online. and as you can see, it’s not your typical airline magazine
