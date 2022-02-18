Why saffron, the world’s most expensive spice, is at risk in Kashmir

- Saffron can cost $3,000 a kilogram, making it the most expensive spice in the world.
- But in Kashmir, the only place in India where saffron can grow, the valuable spice is under threat.
- Drought, climate change, imitation saffron, and faltering government involvement have all left farmers struggling to keep their saffron farms growing.
