Why saffron, the world’s most expensive spice, is at risk in Kashmir

Abby Narishkin,Exa Zim,Victoria Barranco,Yin Liao
  • Saffron can cost $3,000 a kilogram, making it the most expensive spice in the world.
  • But in Kashmir, the only place in India where saffron can grow, the valuable spice is under threat.
  • Drought, climate change, imitation saffron, and faltering government involvement have all left farmers struggling to keep their saffron farms growing.

 

About the Author
