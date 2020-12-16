Aussie tech unicorn SafetyCulture is building a new $38 million HQ in Sydney, complete with a rooftop bar and onsite chef. Take a peek inside.

What SafetyCulture’s new headquarters will look like. Image: Supplied

Australian tech unicorn SafetyCulture is building a new headquarters in Sydney.

It will be located in the emerging tech hub of Surry Hills.

The building will use solar power and feature a rooftop bar and an onsite chef.

The Australian tech unicorn is relocating to a custom-built headquarters in the Sydney suburb of Surry Hills, which is set to be complete in mid-2021. The $38 million office is being constructed at 72-84 Foveaux Street – not far from SafetyCulture’s current base in Lacey Street – and will add to the suburb’s emerging tech scene.

SafetyCulture is behind the iAuditor, an app which provides safety checklists for businesses. In April, the company was valued at $1.3 billion, with more than 27,000 companies in 80 countries using iAuditor, including NASA and Coles.

Its new site is designed to keep it connected with Sydney’s local tech community.

“COVID-19 has shown everyone the possibilities of flexible working,” SafetyCulture Founder and CEO Luke Anear said in a statement. “While SafetyCulture will continue to embrace a hybrid model, allowing us the ability to hire from all locations, the office remains a fundamental part of our future business plan.

“For high-growth companies like us, it’s important we have somewhere to help embed our culture of innovation and teamwork. It’s the first office designed specifically for us – we’ve created a space which heroes our customers, inspires our employees and drives collaboration.”

What the new headquarters will feature

The new 4,200 square metre head office will help SafetyCulture achieve its net-zero emissions target. It will use both passive and active design – ‘passive’ referring to natural energy sources while ‘active’ involves electricity – earning it a 5.5 energy ranking from the National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS).

Adding to the green office will be a 15kW solar PV system to offset power used from the grid as well as high performance glazing and building fabric to reduce heating and cooling loads, and energy consumption.

But it won’t just have green features. The new building will have meeting rooms with views across the city, a rooftop bar with a pizza oven and an onsite chef and barista to fill employees up with breakfast, lunch and coffee. Plus, there will be a glass atrium, an auditorium and collaboration spaces for events.

Scott Cam, host of Channel Nine’s renovation show “The Block” toured the upcoming building with Anear. Take a look at its progress:

The new site comes as SafetyCulture’s employee numbers have grown 60% in less than two years, with its global workforce standing at more 450. The company expects its engineering, product development and customer support team to grow at a similar trajectory over the next two – three years.

SafetyCulture isn’t the only Aussie tech company building a headquarters in Sydney. Software giant Atlassian revealed plans to build a 40-storey building as its new headquarters near Central Station, set to be the tallest hybrid timber building in the world when it’s complete in 2025.

