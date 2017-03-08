SafetyCulture just appointed the guru who reformed Atlassian and Spotify's culture

SafetyCulture’s Nick Ingall. (Source: supplied)

Australian startup SafetyCulture has appointed former Atlassian and Spotify corporate culture guru Nick Ingall as its new head of talent.

Ingall, who comes to SafetyCulture from his last position as talent and culture executive at Invoice2go, said that his new employer reminds him of Spotify, back when it was going through its spectacular growth phase.

“I am having déjà vu moments from my early Spotify days as SafetyCulture moves from startup mode into scale up mode,” he said.

“When I started at Spotify in 2011, the company was only licensed in three countries with 120 employees. They were relatively unknown. Now it is a market-leading brand and a household name.”

SafetyCulture scored $30 million in series B funding in October and has since upped its headcount from 65 to 90, but Ingall says he’s pleased to see transparency still held up as a priority in the company’s culture.

“Everyone is kept across roles within the business, the status of things, and even the current health of the business. This transparency in metrics is an additional trust point for employees,” he said.

SafetyCulture develops a workplace safety checklist app that is used globally. Ingall’s appointment comes at the same time as the revelation that the startup is sending staff on overseas trips on a quarterly basis to see firsthand the impact the software is having in workplace environments.

Eleven employees have just returned from the first trip, where they connected with locals in Bangladesh and inspected working conditions in the country.

“The team that went over to Bangladesh were deeply moved by the raw and meaningful experience, which has allowed them to be even more invested in what they are doing at the company,” said Ingall.

Ingall, who also spent a stint at Atlassian as a talent acquisition manager, said that SafetyCulture was well on its way to going down the same path as the now wildly successful Spotify.

“I have no doubt we can replicate that Spotify experience at SafetyCulture,” he said.

“It’s more than Friday team lunches and biannual (internal hackathon) events — although these are core ingredients too – it is initiatives like the new quarterly trips that are taking things to a whole new level for the team.”

The Townsville-origin startup, founded in 2004 by Luke Anear in the family garage, now has 50,000 paying subscribers on the iAuditor app.

Here is a company video blog of the Bangladesh trip:

