Safety Discussion following Foxconn Factory Blast

The iPad has been a hot seller as of late, and it’s no wonder that the blast in China that rocked the Foxconn Technology Group factory has brought the company back into headlines. The blast, killing two and injuring sixteen, brings the topic of safety to light. Already criticised for poor working conditions in the past, it is important that Foxconn handles the situation swiftly and properly. As the world’s largest contract manufacturer with business from Apple and Nokia, it is absolutely vital for Foxconn to do more than just verbal safety pledges, but make infrastructure changes to prevent such a tragedy from occurring again; it needs to show its employees that they are working in a safe environment because negative morale hinders efficiency and production.



