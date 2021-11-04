Former ‘Rust’ crew member said safety bulletins were ‘ignored’ before deadly shooting on set

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

A former “Rust” crew member said safety bulletins were “ignored” on set before the deadly shooting.

Authorities said the revolver that actor Alec Baldwin fired had live ammunition in it.

Lane Luper told Good Morning America that live rounds should never be “anywhere on a studio lot.”

A former “Rust” crew member said safety bulletins on the set were “ignored” before the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set that killed the film’s cinematographer.

Lane Luper told Good Morning America on Wednesday that the bulletins were not attached to the call sheet where they are “supposed to be.”

“Unfortunately, that’s what led to a breakdown here,” he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun on set during a rehearsal last month, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director.

Authorities said the Colt .45 revolver that Baldwin fired had a live bullet in it instead of all harmless “dummy” rounds.

According to police affidavits, the movie’s assistant director David Halls said the gun was “cold” when he handed it to Baldwin right before the shooting, indicating that it had no live rounds.

Halls told investigators he didn’t realize the gun had a live round in it at the time, according to the affidavits.

Luper told GMA that live rounds should not have been “anywhere on a studio lot or stage or set.”

“It’s so unheard of,” Luper added.

Three production companies listed as working on the film didn’t immediately respond to requests from Insider for comment.

Luper also criticized a theory by lawyers for the film’s armorer that a live bullet was placed on set to “sabotage” the production, telling the “Today” show on Thursday that the claims were “slanderous” and “irresponsible.”

Luper resigned from production on October 20, a day before Baldwin discharged a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

He cited a lack of gun safety and mistreatment of the crew as some of the reasons behind his resignation.