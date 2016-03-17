Despite all of the headlines about a banking crisis in Greece, Europe is home to the world’s safest commercial banks, according to a report by Global Finance Magazine.
The study compares 500 of the world’s largest banks and their “long-term foreign currency ratings” issued by Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s as of August 2014.
The banks are then given a score where 10 points are awarded for a AAA rating, 9 points for AA+ rating, and so on, according to
Andrew Cunningham, project coordinator for Global Finance Magazine.
The ranking does not include banks owned by other banks and government import-export finance institutions.
Here are 15 of the safest banks in the world.
Country: Australia
Assets: $752,585,000
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa2
S&P: AA-
Global Finance ranking score: 22
Country: Canada
Assets: $823,278,000
Fitch: AA
Moody's: Aa3
S&P: AA-
Global Finance ranking score: 22
Country: Netherlands
Assets: $929,719,000
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa2
S&P: AA-
Global Finance ranking score: 22
Country: Singapore
Assets: $224,634,000
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA-
Global Finance ranking score: 23
Country: Singapore
Assets: $317,729,000
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA-
Global Finance ranking score: 23
Country: Canada
Assets: $824,916,000
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA-
Global Finance ranking score: 23
Country: France
Assets: $115,195,000
Fitch: AA
Moody's: Aa2
S&P: AA
Global Finance ranking score: 24
Country: Luxembourg
Assets: $56,102,000
Fitch: N/R
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA+
Global Finance ranking score: 26
Country: France
Assets: $197,337,000
Fitch: AA+
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA
Global Finance ranking score: 26
Country: Germany
Assets: $197,425,000
Fitch: AAA
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA-
Global Finance ranking score: 26
Country: Netherlands
Assets: $100,500,000
Fitch: N/R
Moody's: Aaa
S&P: AA+
Global Finance ranking score: 27.5
Country: Netherlands
Assets: $180,917,000
Fitch: AAA
Moody's: Aaa
S&P: AA+
Global Finance ranking score: 29
Country: Germany
Assets: $96,733,000
Fitch: AAA
Moody's: Aaa
S&P: AAA
Global Finance ranking score: 30
Country: Germany
Assets: $112,995,000
Fitch: AAA
Moody's: Aaa
S&P: AAA
Global Finance ranking score: 30
Country: Switzerland
Assets: $167,927,000
Fitch: AAA
Moody's: Aaa
S&P: AAA
Global Finance ranking score: 30
