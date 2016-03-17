15 of the safest banks in the world

Barbara Tasch, Amanda Macias

Despite all of the headlines about a banking crisis in Greece, Europe is home to the world’s safest commercial banks, according to a report by Global Finance Magazine.

The study compares 500 of the world’s largest banks and their “long-term foreign currency ratings” issued by Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s as of August 2014.

The banks are then given a score where 10 points are awarded for a AAA rating, 9 points for AA+ rating, and so on, according to
Andrew Cunningham, project coordinator for Global Finance Magazine.

The ranking does not include banks owned by other banks and government import-export finance institutions.

Here are 15 of the safest banks in the world.

15. National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank

Country: Australia

Assets: $752,585,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 22

14. Royal Bank of Canada

Wikimedia Commons

Country: Canada

Assets: $823,278,000

Fitch: AA

Moody's: Aa3

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 22

13. Rabobank

Wikimedia Commons

Country: Netherlands

Assets: $929,719,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 22

12. United Overseas Bank

Wikimedia

Country: Singapore

Assets: $224,634,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 23

11. DBS Bank

Wikimedia

Country: Singapore

Assets: $317,729,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 23

10. TD Bank Group

Wikimedia Commons

Country: Canada

Assets: $824,916,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 23

9. Société de Financement Local (SFIL)

SFIL

Country: France

Assets: $115,195,000

Fitch: AA

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: AA

Global Finance ranking score: 24

8. Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat

Wikimedia

Country: Luxembourg

Assets: $56,102,000

Fitch: N/R

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA+

Global Finance ranking score: 26

7. Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations

'Caisse des Depots - Paris' by Elliott Brown, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

Country: France

Assets: $197,337,000

Fitch: AA+

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA

Global Finance ranking score: 26

6. NRW.BANK

Wikimedia

Country: Germany

Assets: $197,425,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 26

5. Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

Country: Netherlands

Assets: $100,500,000

Fitch: N/R

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AA+

Global Finance ranking score: 27.5

4. Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

Country: Netherlands

Assets: $180,917,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AA+

Global Finance ranking score: 29

3. L-Bank

L-Bank

Country: Germany

Assets: $96,733,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

Global Finance ranking score: 30

2. Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Country: Germany

Assets: $112,995,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

Global Finance ranking score: 30

1. Zürcher Kantonalbank

Wikimedia

Country: Switzerland

Assets: $167,927,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

Global Finance ranking score: 30

