These are the safest airlines in the world

Air travel continues to be one of the safest forms of transportation, and these 20 airlines rise to the top.

Ranked by AirlineRatings.com, the Australian website took 407 airlines into consideration and based their rankings on audits, operational history, incident records, and operational excellence. AirlineRatings also provides the top-ten safest low-cost airlines.

