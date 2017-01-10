These are the 20 safest airlines in the world

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Despite some recent tragedies, air travel is still one of the safest forms of transportation around. In fact, according to Australian consumer-aviation website AirlineRatings.com, 2016 was the second safest year in the history of commercial aviation, after 2013.

AirlineRatings.com recently released a list of the 20 safest airlines selected from a pool of 425 carriers around the world. To compile its list, the website evaluated each airline based on its standing with international regulators, its fatality record over the past 10 years, its result from an International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety audit, and whether its country of origin conforms with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s eight-point safety parameter. All of the airlines on this list passed those tests with flying colours.

Australian airline Qantas is (yet again) number one on the list.

The carriers on the list hail from Asia, North America, Australia, and Europe, with no carriers from Africa and South America making the cut. This top-20 includes only mainline carriers. Low-cost or boutique carriers such as JetBlue, Virgin America, Norwegian, and EasyJet were considered for a separate ranking.

AirlineRatings.com didn’t list the final finishing order for places two to 20, but did crown a winner.

