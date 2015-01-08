10 Safest Airlines In The World

With 21 fatal accidents and 986 fatalities, 2014 was one of deadliest years in aviation history.

That said, flying is still one of the safest forms of transportation in the world. According to Australian consumer aviation website AirlineRatings.com, the airline industry transportation 3.3 billion passengers on 27 million flights in 2014.

AirlineRatings.com recently released a list of the 10 safest airlines selected from a pool of 449 carriers around the world. To compile its list, the website evaluates each airline based on its standing with international regulators, its fatality record over the past 10 years, it result from an International Air Transportation Association(IATA) safety audit, and whether the airline’s country conform with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s 8-point safety parameter. All of the airlines on this list passed those tests with flying colours.

Interestingly, the airlines on the list hale exclusively from Asia, Australia, and Europe, with no carriers from the Americas and Africa making the cut. AirRatings.com didn’t list the final finishing order for places 2-10, but did crown a winner.

Air New Zealand has made a fine recovery after a period of financial turmoil in the early 2000s. This renaissance culminated with AirlineRatings.com recently naming it the best airline in the world. Air New Zealand has not suffered any significant incidents in the past couple of decades. Singapore Airlines is universally lauded for its high quality service and efficient operations. It is also Business Insider's pick for the best airline in the world. The Changi Airport-based carrier has been accident free since 2000. Finnair: As Finland's national airline, Finnair doesn't get as much attention in the media as some of its Scandinavian counterparts. But don't discount the Helsinki-based carrier. It has one of the best safety records in the business and hasn't suffered any major accidents since the 1960s. Emirates Airlines: Since its inception in 1985, Emirates has grown to become one of the biggest players in the industry. And in those 30 years, the airline has maintained a near-perfect safety record -- not suffering a single fatal accident. Etihad: Like its Emirates neighbour, Abu Dhabi's Etihad has maintained an unblemished safety record. It's truly remarkable how quickly the decade-old airline has grown in scale and reputation. Here are Business Insider's best airlines in the world... DON'T MISS: The 20 Best Airlines In The World



