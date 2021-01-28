10 safe places to travel with your RV this spring

Carlos Alvarez / Getty RVers are gearing up for spring.

In a few months, RV owners will start travelling throughout the US again.

RV rental companies Outdoorsy and RV Share each shared their top five destinations for springtime travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bar Harbour in Maine and Saguaro National Park in Arizona are among the top destinations for spring 2021.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although winter is in full swing, RV owners are already looking to the warmer months so they can fire up their engines and explore the US once again.

As spring slowly approaches, RVers are starting to plan their travels and choose their destinations â€” while keeping in mind that the coronavirus pandemic remains a serious concern. Insider spoke with representatives at RV rental companies Outdoorsy and RV Share to learn more about springtime travel during the pandemic. Each company shared its top five safe destinations for RVers this spring.

Note: Before you head to these destinations, check the local guidelines for updated COVID regulations and to double confirm parks and campgrounds are open.

Outdoorsy first recommends Bar Harbour, Maine, for RVers because it’s perfectly located near Acadia National Park.

Shutterstock Bar Harbour, Maine.

What to do: Since spring is still considered the off season, there will be fewer crowds in Bar Harbour and Acadia National Park. This means RV owners may have great access to the park’s hiking trails and water activities.

Campsite nearby: The Mt Desert Narrows Camping Resort in Bar Harbour has 258 sites for various types of RVs.

COVID regulations: Travellers must submit a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to arrival, or they must quarantine for 10 days.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a great destination for RVers who love the beach.

Shutterstock/Ritu Manoj Jethani Virginia Beach, Virginia.

What to do: Despite the pandemic, the beach is still open with some restrictions, which means RVers can enjoy the sunset and sunrise, eat dinner on the water, and enjoy the beach all springtime long.

Campsite nearby: The Virginia Beach KOA has two swimming pools, a zip line, and bike rentals.

COVID regulations: Travellers must quarantine 14 days if they travelled internationally or on a cruise ship recently. Beachgoers must keep 6 feet apart at all times.

Assateague Island, Maryland, is a wildlife lover’s dream destination.

Shutterstock Assateague Island, Maryland.

What to do: Assateague Island is 37 miles long and is known for its beaches, wildlife, and nature trails. But most famously, the island is home to a large population of wild horses that roam freely around the beach and the island.

Campsite nearby:Chincoteague Island KOA is located close to Assateague Island and has an outdoor pool.

COVID regulations: Travellers must test negative for COVID or quarantine for 10 days.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan is known for its unique landscape on the water.

Craig Sterken/Shutterstock Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

What to do: Despite the pandemic, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is open and plans on welcoming visitors this spring. The cliffs, which stand 50 to 200 feet tall over Lake Superior, are the stars of the show, as they are streaked with beautiful mineral stains. There are 100 miles of trails to explore and coastline to discover.

Campsite nearby:Pictured Rocks RV Park & Campground has full RV hookups and free Wi-Fi.

COVID regulations: Travellers must maintain social distancing and avoid crowded areas in the park.

Outdoorsy rounds out its top five spring destinations with Erie, Pennsylvania.

Shutterstock Presque Isle State Park.

What to do: Erie, Pennsylvania, is home to a peninsula called Presque Isle State Park, which is considered the state’s only seashore. RV owners can explore the beaches of the state park or learn about its migrating bird population.

Campsite nearby:LampeCampground has 42 campsites that all sit on the water facing Lake Erie.

COVID regulations: Travellers need a negative test 72 hours prior to arrival, or they must quarantine for 10 days.



Read more:

10 of the most luxurious RV parks you can visit in the US this summer



Meanwhile, RV Share says the best springtime destination is Saguaro National Park in Arizona.

Arto Hakola / Shutterstock Saguaro National Park.

What to do: The Saguaro National Park is home to the country’s largest cacti, the saguaro, which grows very slowly each year. Located in Tucson, the forest is a great place to hike and to see towering cacti in the Arizona desert.

Campsite nearby: Located just outside of the national park, Desert Trails RV Park has parking for over 40 RVs, bocce ball courts, and a dog run.

COVID regulations: Travellers must keep 6 feet apart and wear a mask when that’s not possible. It’s advised that travellers start hiking earlier in the day to avoid crowding on the trails.

The Everglades National Park in Florida is another great destination for RVers.

Joe Raedle/Getty Everglades National Park.

What to do: The Everglades is the largest subtropical wilderness in the US, allowing travellers to explore the region by boat. During these tours, RVers can spot crocodiles, manatees, and panthers.

Campsite nearby:Miami Everglades RV Resort sits on 34 acres of land that includes a pool, mini-golf, and a dog park.

COVID regulations: Tours have reduced capacity, and travellers must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times.

Galveston Island State Park in Texas is a great beach option in the south.

Shutterstock Galveston Island State Park.

What to do: Although the beachside of Galveston Island is closed until 2022, the bayside is still welcoming springtime travellers. RVers can explore the island by fishing, hiking, bird watching, or picnicking.

Campsite nearby:Galveston Island RV Resort has full hookups, a pool, a lazy river, and golf cart rentals.

COVID regulations: Masks are required and groups larger than 10 people are not allowed in the park.

Anastasia State Park in Florida is perfect for an RVer who loves wildlife.

Shutterstock Anastasia State Park.

What to do: Located near St. Augustine, Florida, Anastasia State Park has pristine beaches and 1,600 acres that are filled with wildlife. RV owners can go bird watching to find ospreys, painted buntings, warblers, or eagles that all call the island home. Travellers can also take the nature trail to spot other wildlife.

Campsite nearby: Anastasia State Park has its own campground that has enough space for 80 RVs.

COVID regulations: Travellers must wear a mask when entering a building in the state park and are expected to keep 6 feet apart at all times.

RV Share rounds out its top five springtime destinations with Tybee Island in Georgia.

Shutterstock Tybee Island.

What to do: Tybee Island is off the shores of Savannah, Georgia, and is known for its beaches. Travellers can explore the island’s history, which dates back to the Revolutionary War, or they can enjoy the fresh seafood at one of the local restaurants.

Campsite nearby:River’s End Campground is located a few blocks from the beach and has a swimming pool for guests.

COVID regulations: Travellers must keep 6 feet apart and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.



Read more:

I tried living in a luxury camper van for a weekend during the winter, and I’ll never do it again



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.