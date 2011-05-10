The Best Place To Ride Out The Apocalypse May Be This Concrete Safe House In Warsaw

Julie Zeveloff

If all the predictions about the world ending May 21 have you nervous, here’s a real estate investment you may want to consider.

It’s a gigantic concrete monolith on the outskirts of Warsaw, Poland, with sliding exterior walls and an aluminium rolldown gate made by a company that normally supplies shipyards, according to the website of Polish architecture firm KWK Promes.

The home was built for clients whose “top priority was to gain the feeling of maximum security in their future house,” the website says.

The home is a concrete steel block.

It is surrounded by 7-foot-high sliding walls.

Concrete slabs open to expose windows.

An enclosed swimming pool.

A drawbridge leads to a roof terrace above the pool.

It may be made of concrete, but the interior is light and airy.

The sliding aluminium gate doubles as a movie screen.

Still worried about the end of the world?

