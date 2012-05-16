This Sleek $5.8 Million Mansion In Hollywood Claims To Be 'One Of The Safest Houses In America'

Photo: James Hurwitz Co.

Prone to panic? Then this house in the Hollywood Hills was made for you.The home, currently on the market for $5.8 million, has been called one of the safest houses in the world.



It was designed by security expert Al V. Corbi, whose company, SAFE, designs security systems for everyone from governments to superyacht owners.

The home was built in 2002 and is owned by Al’s wife Lana. It initially hit the market in 2009 for $9.995 million, so perhaps a safe house in Hollywood is not as desirable as one would think. [via eXtravaganzi]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.