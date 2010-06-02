Forget Bonds, Here Are The REAL Safe Havens To Consider Investing In Right Now

Last week we outlined how, despite the recent global flight into U.S. government bonds, many defensive consumer staples stocks might be the real long-term safe havens for conservative investors right now.
Here we expand the list — Stocks that provide equal to or higher sustainable yields vs. government bonds and have far more protection against the U.S. government destroying their value.
The 'flight to safety' into U.S. bonds collapsed treasury yields. Gold is worryingly hyped. There are other options.
Thanks to crashing treasury yields, dividend yields for many defensive, low-debt, entrenched U.S. companies are equivalent to or better than government bonds.
As we previously mentioned last week:
'At the very least, we'd take Procter & Gamble shares as a safer 10-year bet over 10-year U.S. treasuries right now which yield just 3.12% (similar to PG's dividend yield), and provide zero protection against a weak U.S. dollar or potential inflation. Companies can at least exert pricing power to varying degrees to keep their product prices in line with inflation. They can also grow their earnings base.'
- In a highly defensive business
- Well-established
- Non-financial
- Non-cyclical
- Carrying low levels of debt
- Offering a dividend yield similar to or better than 10-year government bonds
U.S. 10 Year Bond is now offering just about a 3.25% yield. That's a joke vs. potential long-term inflation or dollar weakness risk.
Pepsico (PEP) offers 3.1% yield and is at just a 16.1x PE. They'll likely grow earnings over the long-haul too.
The stocks above could be lower risk on a long-term view than the classic defensive, gold, as well, given that the yellow metal looks worryingly hyped these days.
Looking for inflation protection? Don't forget that these un-hyped stocks can adjust their product prices with inflation if it happens, as they've done over time thanks to established brands and barriers to entry.
Meanwhile, a gold ETF has no cash flow, could be dangerously over-hyped, and represents less and less physical gold over time due to ETF management fees.
For patient money, we'd place our bets on well established consumer staples products over both historically low-yielding government bonds and the highly sentiment-driven pricing of gold.
