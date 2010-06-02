Forget Bonds, Here Are The REAL Safe Havens To Consider Investing In Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA, Gregory White
midfordcastle

Last week we outlined how, despite the recent global flight into U.S. government bonds, many defensive consumer staples stocks might be the real long-term safe havens for conservative investors right now.

Here we expand the list — Stocks that provide equal to or higher sustainable yields vs. government bonds and have far more protection against the U.S. government destroying their value.

The 'flight to safety' into U.S. bonds collapsed treasury yields. Gold is worryingly hyped. There are other options.

Thanks to crashing treasury yields, dividend yields for many defensive, low-debt, entrenched U.S. companies are equivalent to or better than government bonds.

As we previously mentioned last week:

'At the very least, we'd take Procter & Gamble shares as a safer 10-year bet over 10-year U.S. treasuries right now which yield just 3.12% (similar to PG's dividend yield), and provide zero protection against a weak U.S. dollar or potential inflation. Companies can at least exert pricing power to varying degrees to keep their product prices in line with inflation. They can also grow their earnings base.'

Our criteria for stocks as 'safe havens' are as follows:

  • In a highly defensive business
  • Well-established
  • Non-financial
  • Non-cyclical
  • Carrying low levels of debt
  • Offering a dividend yield similar to or better than 10-year government bonds

U.S. 10 Year Bond is now offering just about a 3.25% yield. That's a joke vs. potential long-term inflation or dollar weakness risk.

Source: Yahoo, CapitalIQ

Pepsico (PEP) offers 3.1% yield and is at just a 16.1x PE. They'll likely grow earnings over the long-haul too.

Source: Yahoo, CapitalIQ

Campbell's Soup Co (CPB) is a similar story -- 15.6x PE, 3.1% yield

Source: Yahoo, CapitalIQ

Procter and Gamble (PG) was our original example last week -- 14.6x PE, 3.2% yield

Source: Yahoo, CapitalIQ

Coca Cola (KO) -- 16.9x PE, 3.4% yield

Source: Yahoo, CapitalIQ

Clorox (CLX) -- 14.8x PE, 3.5% yield

Source: Yahoo, CapitalIQ

HJ Heinz (HNZ) -- 16.5x PE, 3.8% yield

Source: Yahoo, CapitalIQ

Don't forget that entrenched branded companies can protect themselves from inflation like gold can.

The stocks above could be lower risk on a long-term view than the classic defensive, gold, as well, given that the yellow metal looks worryingly hyped these days.

Looking for inflation protection? Don't forget that these un-hyped stocks can adjust their product prices with inflation if it happens, as they've done over time thanks to established brands and barriers to entry.

In addition they pay out cash flow and can grow their earnings base over time.

Meanwhile, a gold ETF has no cash flow, could be dangerously over-hyped, and represents less and less physical gold over time due to ETF management fees.

For patient money, we'd place our bets on well established consumer staples products over both historically low-yielding government bonds and the highly sentiment-driven pricing of gold.

Now check out these 12 charts on deflation's spread across the economy.

Consider yourself warned >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.