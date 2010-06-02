Forget Bonds, Here Are The REAL Safe Havens To Consider Investing In Right Now

Thanks to crashing treasury yields, dividend yields for many defensive, low-debt, entrenched U.S. companies are equivalent to or better than government bonds.

As we previously mentioned last week:

'At the very least, we'd take Procter & Gamble shares as a safer 10-year bet over 10-year U.S. treasuries right now which yield just 3.12% (similar to PG's dividend yield), and provide zero protection against a weak U.S. dollar or potential inflation. Companies can at least exert pricing power to varying degrees to keep their product prices in line with inflation. They can also grow their earnings base.'