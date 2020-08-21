African safaris are designed for social distancing, and experts say it could be a fight to book a spot for 2021

Simon Naylor Dumi Qwabe, an andBeyond ranger, gives a virtual tour.

Lockdowns have left people daydreaming of travel, and many are already booking vacations for 2021.

Luxury safari consultants told Insider that they’re anticipating spots to fill up quickly, especially given the rising interest in outdoor vacations.

The founder of one safari consultant company told Insider “it’s going to be a fight to get a space” for 2021.

People spend years saving up to travel to the Serengeti to watch two million animals migrate in what’s known at the Great Wildebeest Migration.

Others dream of spotting the Big Five: lions, leopards, rhinoceroses, elephants, and Cape buffaloes.

Some travel thousands of miles to go gorilla trekking through Rwanda’s national parks.

For many, a safari is the pinnacle of bucket-list vacations. Trips are planned years in advance, and travellers often spend even longer daydreaming about the adventure.

Those daydreams turn into a reality for millions of people every year. Across the continent, 22.8 million people worked directly or indirectly in the tourism industry in 2017, making it the second-fastest-growing tourism region in the world, according to the African Bank Development Group,

But those millions of jobs have been put on hold and the safari industry remains quiet. Camps are working with minimal staff to upkeep resorts and maintain a presence on the land. Tour guides are pivoting to other jobs, or are spending more time with family. While some camps have been able to maintain their staff with GoFundMe accounts or team-wide salary cuts, others have not been so lucky.

As the tourism industry restarts and borders around the world reopen, tourists will be met with new experiences. Museums are facing capacity restraints, attractions are requiring guests to wear face masks, and hotels are advertising contact-free stays. But it’s unclear what safaris will look like as they start up again.

Insider spoke to five experts who own or work at companies that design and plan every aspect of a luxury safari vacation, from flights to camps and experiences for their clients. Combined, the five experts work with hundreds of safari camps in countries across the continent.

From new social-distancing measures to rebookings, they shared what they’re anticipating for the future of safaris.

Safaris are bucket-list trips designed for social distancing



Roar Africa Most luxury safari consultants said they expect 2021 to be a busy year.

The appeal of a safari has only increased now that social-distancing measures are becoming the new normal.

“If you talk about social distancing, a safari is the best thing you can ever do,” Kent Redding, the founder and president of Africa Adventure Consultants, an 18-year-old luxury safari consultant company focusing on Eastern and Southern Africa, told Insider. “You’re out in the middle of nowhere in the fresh air all day away from everybody else.”

In terms of the luxury safari experience, the consultants aren’t booking massive group tours. Instead, they’re often helping families, couples, or small groups design private vacations. Interest in those experiences has only increased, the experts shared. But outside of the luxury sector, safaris are still likely to be small.

“I feel like safaris are one of the best options for people who want to start getting out in the world when the time is right,” Emily Baldwin, the public relations director for Micato Safaris, a 50-year-old safari operator, told Insider.

This structure also means that the core experience of a safari won’t change. Instead, guests might experience enhanced cleaning policies, smaller camps, emptier vehicles, and a lack of buffets.

“We are very lucky that we’ve got the natural world as our stage. That gives us options that, perhaps, a traditional hotel won’t have,” Nicole Robinson, the chief marketing officer of andBeyond, an integrated travel company behind 35 luxury safari lodges, told Insider.

Though the natural world might be an ideal stage, luxury safari reservations are quickly filling up



Roar Africa The experts Insider spoke with don’t think the overall safari experience will be different.

PJ Scott, the COO of the luxury safari provider Roar Africa, told Insider via email that 2020 was set to be their best year yet. But safaris in Africa reach a peak season between June and October, so the coronavirus decimated this year’s success.

Those in the tour-operator industry have spent a majority of lockdown working with clients to rebook their scheduled vacations. Roar Africa, for example, had over 200 trips booked but ended up moving 96% of them to 2021.

Other safari consultants shared similar rebooking percentages; andBeyond has a 90% deferment rate to 2021. Robinson said andBeyond has also experienced a significant increase in inquiries during lockdown compared to the year before.

However, this wasn’t the case for every consultant Insider spoke to. Redding estimated that Africa Adventure Consultants’ new inquires dropped by 50%. In a wider survey conducted by Safari Bookings, an online marketplace for African safari tours, a majority of the 306 safari operators surveyed saw both a decrease in new bookings and an increase in cancellations.

Leora Rothschild, the owner of Rothschild Safaris, a 22-year-old safari consultant based out of South Africa, said the lockdowns have created a “pent-up desire.”

“We’re seeing people calling and saying, ‘I absolutely want to go,'” she told Insider.

Rebookings compounded with new reservations leaves the luxury safari consultants anticipating a busy peak season in 2021.

“If people do want to go to Africa in 2021, they should really act now,” Baldwin said. “I’m not being alarmist. I’m just being accurate.”

Redding agreed, saying: “Start your planning now or start it early because there’s a lot of pent-up demand for Africa already, and there’s going to be even more.”

“It’s going to be a fight,” he added. “It will be like getting Super Bowl tickets or getting a hotel during New York Fashion Week.”

It might be hard to book a luxury safari for next year, but it’s not too early to start planning for when spots eventually open up



andBeyond A guide giving a virtual tour.

Lions, elephants, and giraffes typically create the image of a safari in an American’s dream, but the continent has so much to offer.

“Africa is not just safaris,” Nsidibe Etim, a co-founder of Book Africa Travel, a tourism company pairing travellers with local guides, told Insider. “Africa is a huge continent. We have culture. We have food. We have history.”

The first step in planning a trip is research and creating a cohesive understanding of expectations.

The good news is that the industry’s adaptations during lockdowns can help a traveller plan a trip.

Virtual travel isn’t just an outlet to escape, the online tours and guides can also showcase what travelling to a destination will be like.

Book Africa Travel, for example, launched virtual tours with local guides who can give travellers a personalised look at a country. The company, which launched this year, offers an hour-long tour with locals from 13 countries across the continent.

Charles Asante is one of the guides. The 34-year-old lives in Ghana and has spent his life working in the tourism industry. When tourism halted, Asante became an Uber driver to support his 3-year-old daughter and wife.

He told Insider that beyond providing extra income, the virtual tours give him a chance to showcase his country to new people. Visitors can explore Ghana with Asante for free, in hopes that they will come back for another tour that costs $US32.

AndBeyond also partnered with a safari broadcaster and guides go on live safaris twice a day on YouTube and Facebook. Viewers can ask questions during the live safaris or book private sessions with guides.

Other safari outlets, like Roar Africa, have launched webinars, Instagram live videos, and social-media campaigns to fight animal poaching.

These virtual programs provide a glimpse at what a traveller’s real-life experience could look like.

Once a traveller has a sense of the experience they’re looking for, experts urged people to reach out to an experienced consultant that can make their dreams happen.

Rothschild warned that travellers should be wary of deals or incentives when booking a trip to Africa

“There’s never going to be a deal in Africa,” she said. “The camps are in the middle of nowhere, and you’ve got to get food there, and you’ve got to pay the guards, and this and that. When you add it up, there’s no margin for big discounts.”

Instead, do research beforehand and book with a reputable company.

So whether the daydream has just been sparked or a lockdown has created that “pent-up desire,” Africa provides experiences no other continent in the world can offer.

