Safari Dominates Mobile Browsers, But Consumers Flock To Apps

Safari’s mobile Web traffic dwarfs its rivals, besting Android’s browser by a factor of three. However, in the bigger picture mobile browser use is eclipsed by consumer time spent on apps, including games and social networks.



According to Net Applications, Safari accounted for 62 per cent of mobile Web traffic in March, a 6 per cent increase over February. Android’s native browser was responsible for 22 per cent. Despite the release of a mobile Chrome browser last year, it was responsible for less than 3 per cent of traffic.

Safari’s dominance, despite Android’s substantial advantage in the platform market, is probably the result of two factors.

First, Apple products seem to naturally draw power users. iOS also dominates mobile e-commerce traffic, accounting for 75 per cent of visits.

Second, the traffic figures include both smartphones and tablets. With their larger screens, tablets are simply a better device for Web browsing. While Android has made strides in the tablet market, the iPad remains dominant.

Flurry points out that if we think of mobile browsers as another app, which they essentially are, they only account for 20 per cent of consumer’s time spent on smartphones and tablets. This corroborates other data that mobile app engagement dwarfs time on the mobile Web.

Games are the largest time bucket, accounting for nearly one-third of time spent on mobile. At 18 per cent, consumers spend almost as much time on Facebook as they do on mobile Web browsers.

