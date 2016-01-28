It's not just you, everyone's iPhone web browser is crashing

PhotoChris Graythen/Getty Images

Users are reporting that Safari, the default browser on iOS and OS X, is crashing.

According to reports, Safari’s “Search Suggestions” option, which is turned on by default, are to blame.

The issue was first spotted by Steven Troughton-Smith, an iOS developer, who proposed switching off Safari suggestions as a fix.

A Reddit thread dedicated to the issue has hundreds of comments from users, as does Twitter.

I guess I’ll have to start using #Chrome as #SafariCrash means I can’t access any websites today on my mac ;(

— Cathal Farrell (@Cathal_Farrell) January 27, 2016

Y u crash safari app?

— Lauren Kinsley (@kinsley_laren) January 27, 2016

There’s an annoying bug on Apple Safari today causing browser to crash . Fix by turning off Safari Suggestions.

— David Thompson (@FoodForHort) January 27, 2016

Not all users are affected. Business Insider had one issue searching on Mac and an iPhone, but could not replicate the problem on two other different iPhones. We have reached out to Apple to ask about the problem.

