How to make Tab Groups in Safari on your iPhone with iOS 15 or Mac with Safari 15, and keep your tabs organized

Tab Groups are a new feature in Safari. Isabel Pavia/Getty Images

You can make Tab Groups in Safari on both your iPhone and Mac computer.

Tab Groups are like folders, and let you better organize all of your Safari tabs.

You can give your Safari Tab Groups custom names, and make them “Private” as well.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Most internet browsers let you make Tab Groups. These are like folders for your tabs – they let you keep a set of tabs in one location, and another set of tabs in a different location. This is a great way to keep all your saved sites separated and organized.

Tab Groups are now available in Safari, too. With Safari’s new updates, you can create and manage Tab Groups on both your iPhone and Mac computer.

Here’s how to do it on either device.

How to make Tab Groups in Safari on your iPhone

Before anything, make sure that you’ve updated your iPhone to at least iOS 15. If you’re not sure how to update your iPhone or check its version, see our article on how to do just that.

1. Open Safari and open the tab screen. You can do this by tapping the icon in the bottom-right corner that looks like two squares.

Tap this icon to see and manage all your tabs. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

2. On the tab screen, tap the option that tells you how many tabs you currently have open in the bottom-middle of the screen. This will open the Tab Groups page.

Tap the number of tabs at the bottom of the screen. William Antonelli/Insider

3. Select New Empty Tab Group to start a Tab Group with nothing in it, or New Tab Group from X Tabs to put all your currently open tabs into a new Group.

Quick tip: You can also select Private beforehand to start a new Tab Group in Incognito Mode.



You can add all your tabs to a Group right away. William Antonelli/Insider

4. Give your Tab Group a name, and then press Save.

You can give your Tab Group any name. William Antonelli/Insider

5. The new Group will appear. You can switch between your Tab Groups by tapping the Group’s name at the bottom of the screen again.

To delete a Tab Group or edit its name, open the Tab Groups page and swipe left on the Group you want to change.

You can rename or delete your Tab Groups. William Antonelli/Insider

How to make Tab Groups in Safari on your Mac

Just like on your iPhone, you’ll need to make sure that your Mac is updated to at least Big Sur 11.6, and Safari is updated to at least Version 15.0. You can check Safari’s current version by opening it, clicking Safari in the top-left corner of your screen, and then selecting About Safari.

1. Open Safari and click the downward-pointing arrow in the top-left corner of the page.

2. In the drop-down menu, select either New Empty Tab Group or New Tab Group with X Tabs.

There are two ways to start Tab Groups here. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

3. The sidebar will open, and give you the chance to name your new Tab Group.

You can open or close the sidebar by clicking the sidebar icon at the top-left of the page. This menu is where you can delete or edit the Tab Groups, or start a new one by clicking the square plus sign icon.

You can delete or rename your Tab Groups. William Antonelli/Insider

Alternatively, you can start Tab Groups by clicking the Safari option in the menu bar at the top of the screen.

iOS 15 lets you use Portrait Mode in FaceTime to blur your background on a call – here’s how to do itHow to mute tabs in any web browser to prevent pages from making unwanted noiseHow to create folders and labels in Gmail to organize your inboxHow to clear your Google search history from your Google Account and on various web browsers