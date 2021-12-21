How to turn on Safari’s dark mode on any Apple device to save battery life and reduce eye strain

Safari’s dark mode is linked to your Apple device’s settings. zoranm/Getty Images

You can enable dark mode for Safari on a Mac, iPhone, or iPad, which can help ease eye strain and extend your device’s battery life.

Turn on dark mode for your Mac in System Preferences in the General section.

For an iPhone or iPad, enable dark mode in the Settings app by going to the Display & Brightness section.

In recent years, developers have been making it easier to enable dark mode for all your most common apps. That’s good, because many people prefer dark mode because the palette is often easier on the eyes — especially at night — and it can even help extend your device’s battery life by not illuminating the screen as brightly. Here’s how you can turn on dark mode for the Safari browser on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

How to turn on Safari dark mode on a Mac

Safari automatically uses dark mode if you enable it in your Mac’s System Preferences.

1. Click the Apple menu and then choose System Preferences…

2. Click General.

3. In the Appearance section, click Dark or Auto.

You can find Dark Mode settings in the General section of System Preferences. Dave Johnson

If you choose Dark, Safari and all other compatible apps will switch to a dark color palette right away and stay that way until you change this setting. Auto, on the other hand, sets the palette to dark at night and switches it to light during the day.

How to turn on Safari dark mode on an iPhone or iPad

Just like on the Mac, Safari on your iOS device uses dark mode if you enable the feature in your iPhone or iPad’s settings.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap Display & Brightness.

3. In the Appearance section, tap Dark.

You can find Dark Mode settings in the Display & Brightness section of the iPad or iPhone’s Settings app. Dave Johnson

If you want Safari (and the rest of your device) to use dark mode automatically at night but switch to a light palette during the day, turn on Automatic by swiping the button to the right.