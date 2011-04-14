The Next Version Of Safari Will Block Online Marketers From Snooping Around Your Browsing History

The next version of Safari will have a feature that allows you to block online marketing companies from displaying targeted ads in your browser, WSJ reports.



Internet Explorer and Firefox already have this, and Chrome has an add-on that does the same thing.

The evidence comes from a test version of Safari. It’s expected to be released this summer with Mac OS X Lion, Apple’s newest operating system.

Several online ad companies use cookies stored in your browser to display targeted ads. You’ve probably noticed this before if you’ve seen an ad for a website or product you visited earlier in the day.

One option for reducing these ads in any browser is to sign up for the opt-out site aboutads.info. Check out how to use the service here.

