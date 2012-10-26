This Was The Moment I realised What The Wild Really Looks Like

Photo: Julie Zeveloff — Business Insider

After travelling more than 24 hours, I arrived yesterday at Sasakwa Airstrip in northern Tanzania, on the western corridor of the Serengeti, as part of a press trip to visit hotels and safari camps around the country.My travel group was met by Simon, our Tanzanian tour guide, in an open-sided off-road vehicle. After a day’s worth of travel, I expected to head straight to our lodge at Singita Grumeti Reserve’s tent camp, Sabora.



Instead, I wound up on a three-hour game drive through a privately run reserve in the middle of the Great Migration, seeing more big game than most people see in a lifetime, including a close look at a lion eating a wildebeest.

Disclosure: Our trip to Tanzania, including travel and lodging expenses, was paid for by the Tanzania Tourist Board, The Africa Adventure Company and Singita Grumeti Group, and Coastal Aviation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.