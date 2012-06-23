Sadly, This Greek Soccer Fan Symbolizes An Entire Nation

For a brief moment today at Euro 2012, the Greeks equalised their match against mighty Germany 1-1 in the second half. But any hope for a miracle was fleeting as the Germans stormed to a 4-2 win.



And when it was all over, an ESPN camera zoomed in on this fan that summarized the pain of the match. But it was more than that. It is hard to look at this gentleman, with his tears and deteriorating flag paint, and not see the pain of an entire country.

Older. Sad. Losing hope. Defeated…

Photo: ESPN

