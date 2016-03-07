Sadiq Khan's speechwriter quits after saying he might be a secret hitman

Screenshot/Instagram Shueb Salar in a picture he posted on social media

A speech writer for Labour’s London Mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan has quit his job after a video of him brandishing a gun and joking about being a secret hitman was unearthed by the Evening Standard. Alongside a series of pictures and videos posted on Shueb Salar’s Instagram account, he wrote that he had been “shooting stuff with real guns, knives, crossbows and bow and arrows.”

He also added the hashtags #I’mASecretHitman, #ShoutMeIfYouWantMeToTakeCareOfSomeone and #I’llMakeItLookLikeAnAccident.

Salar’s resignation comes after he was suspended by Kahn on Saturday when the Daily Mail unearthed a series of homophobic, racist, and sexist tweets that had been posted from his Twitter account.

In one tweet he encourages “hoes, faggots and bitches” to vote for Khan.

Salar also tweeted that a boyfriend should “ensure she is in the kitchen,” said that two gay people he saw kissing on the Tube might have deserved to receive abuse from their fellow passengers, and told his followers that he could smell Bengali people.

In a final bizarre tweet, Salar expressed the belief that the 2013 murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby by Islamic terrorists was “probably fake.”

“Sadiq acted immediately to suspend Shueb Salar as soon as he was made aware of these serious issues over the weekend, Shueb Salar has now resigned from his role as a junior member of Sadiq’s parliamentary staff,” a spokesperson for Khan told Business Insider.

