Protestors gathered outside the French embassy in London calling for a repeal of the laws banning burkini swimsuits.

The demonstration came as London mayor Sadiq Khan criticised the laws saying “I don’t think anybody should be telling women what they can or what they can’t wear.”

Produced by Joe Daunt

