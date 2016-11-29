Sadiq Khan has appointed a business advisory board to try and make London's economy boom

Sadiq Khan London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has appointed a team of business advisors to help him make important decisions on London’s economic future.

The advisory board, announced on City Hall’s website on Monday, consists of 16 established entrepreneurs and business figures, including 10 women.

It includes Nicola Mendelsohn, VP of Facebook’s EMEA business, Inga Beale, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, and Debbie Wosskow, founder and CEO of Airbnb rival Love Home Swap. The full list can be found below.

The unpaid board will meet at least four times a year and help the Mayor to understand “how policy can deliver positive outcomes for London’s businesses, growth and job creation,” City Hall said in a press release.

Announcing the Business Advisory Board at the Bloomberg’s UK Investment Summit on Monday, Khan will say:

“I promised to be the most pro-business Mayor London has ever seen — and now I’m delivering on that promise. Having helped to run and grow a business, I know at first hand the challenges that our business community faces. However, London is home to an unrivalled pool of business talent, and of business leaders who want to use their knowledge and experience to the benefit of our city.

“My high-quality Business Advisory Board will bring great insight, innovation and creativity to bear on developing ideas that increase our competitiveness and prosperity, and spread the opportunity that brings to all Londoners.

“London business is still coming to terms with the recent vote to leave the European Union and I am looking forward to working with the Business Advisory Board to strengthen London’s shield against the expected blows from Brexit and to seize the opportunities to show how London is open to jobs, growth and investment.”

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson did not have a business advisory board. Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron did have one but it was scrapped when Theresa May took over.

Members of the Mayor’s Business Advisory Board

Omid Ashtari, General Manager, Citymapper Inga Beale, CEO, Lloyd’s of London Constantin Cotzias, Director, Bloomberg Europe Lloyd Dorfman CBE, Founder and President, Travelex Group Jayne-Anne Gadhia, CEO, Virgin Money Vivian Hunt, Managing Partner , McKinsey & Company Shalini Khemka, Founder, CEO and Board Director, E2E Paul May, CEO of Patisserie Holdings Nicola Mendelsohn CBE, Vice President EMEA, Facebook Kathryn Parsons, Co-Founder & CEO DeCoded Nikhil Rathi, CEO, London Stock Exchange Plc William Sargent, Co-founder, Framestore Laura Tenison MBE, Founder & Managing Director, Jojo Maman Bébé Sarah Wood, Co-founder and CEO, Unruly Debbie Wosskow OBE , Founder and CEO, Love Home Swap Kym Denny, CEO hVIVO

