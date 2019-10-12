Photos show the Saddleridge Fire as it ripped through 7,500 acres of LA's San Fernando Valley, growing 800 acres per hour

AP Photo/Noah Berger Flames from the Saddleridge fire make a run up a hillside in Porter Ranch, California, on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Saddleridge Fire has burned through over 7,500 acres of brush north of Los Angeles, spreading at a rate of 800 acres per hour because of the Santa Ana winds. It remains only 13% contained.

Mandatory evacuation orders were put into place, affecting about 100,000 people as of Friday evening. At least 31 buildings have been destroyed, and portions of major freeways were closed.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the White House granted federal aid to assist in battling the wildfires.

Photos depict scenes of devastation and panic from the areas where the wildfire continues to rage.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Saddleridge fire has burned through over 7,500 acres of brush north of Los Angeles, spreading at a rate of 800 acres per hour because of the Santa Ana winds. It remains only 13% contained.

Mandatory evacuation orders were put into place, affecting about 100,000 people as of Friday evening. At least 31 buildings have been destroyed, and portions of major freeways were closed. Over 1,000 firefighters are battling the flames, the LA Fire Department said on Friday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a press conference at 5 p.m. PT that there has been at least one fire-related death after a man died of cardiac arrest.



Read more:

A Los Angeles bush fire has burned over 7,500 acres and prompted evacuation orders for 100,000 people – here are the latest updates



California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the White House granted federal aid to assist in battling the wildfires, saying that it will “ensure the communities grappling with this fire have the vital resources and support they need.”

Photos depict scenes of devastation and panic from the areas where the wildfire continues to rage.

The Saddleridge Fire has ripped through over 7,500 acres of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. It has spread 800 acres an hour, officials said on Friday morning.

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker Los Angeles City firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in Sylmar, California, Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Source: Reuters

About 100,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders.

AP Photo/Noah Berger A helicopter drops water while battling the Saddleridge fire in Porter Ranch, California, on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Source: Los Angeles Fire Department

The blaze began on the side of the 210 Freeway on Thursday night, in the Sylmar area of Los Angeles, less than 30 miles from downtown.

REUTERS/ Gene Blevins Firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 11, 2019.

Source: Los Angeles Times



Read more:

The Saddleridge fire in Los Angeles has been stoked by the distinctly devilish Santa Ana winds – here’s why they’re so powerful



Powerful Santa Ana winds drove the flames into residential areas so quickly late Thursday night that officials couldn’t warn residents.

REUTERS/ Gene Blevins Flying embers fill the night sky to the ground in the early morning hours Friday in Porter Ranch, California, October 11, 2019.

Source: LA Times

Residents in the Granada Hills and Porter Ranch neighbourhoods roused each other in the middle of the night, grabbing what they could and fleeing.

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker A woman evacuates her home with her cat as the Saddleridge fire threatens homes in Granada Hills, California, Friday, October 11, 2019.

Source: LA Times

“I started knocking on all my neighbours’ doors because I knew they were sleeping,” Porter Ranch resident Cece Merkerson told the LA Times. “I’m banging and banging and I woke up about eight of them — and they all looked at me like I was crazy.”

Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images A man stomps on flames of the Saddleridge Fire in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles, California, in the early morning hours of October 11, 2019.

Source: LA Times

Over 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, and 13% of the fire has been contained.

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker Firefighters battle the Saddleridge Fire in Sylmar, California, Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Source: LAFD

Locals retreated to seven different evacuation centres.

AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio Jonathan Stahl, 41, and his 91-year-old grandmother Beverly Stahl of the Sylmar area of Los Angeles, pose at the Sylmar Recreation Centre which accepted evacuees on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Source: LAFD

Though the fire continues to spread, some Granada Hills residents have been able to return to the charred remains of their neighbourhood.

AP Photo/Noah Berger A resident surveys the scorched remains of her home and vehicle after the Saddleridge Fire burned through Granada Hills, California, Friday, October 11, 2019.

The fire has burned at least 25 buildings and homes.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Eyed Jarjour, left, comforts a neighbour who lost her Jolette Ave. home to the Saddleridge Fire on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Granada Hills, California.

Source: LAFD

Portions of four major freeways closed on Friday.

Photo by Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Freeway 5 and 14 are closed to traffic through Newhall Pass due to Saddle Ridge fire in on Friday October 11, 2019.

Source: LA Times

The fires and road closures created traffic jams Thursday night and Friday morning.

REUTERS/ Gene Blevins Freeway traffic comes to a standstill as a wind-driven wildfire burns in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019.

Source: LA Times

Helicopters and Super Scoopers ⁠— aircraft that fly low over lakes or reservoirs and scoop up water ⁠— are trying to drown the flames.

Associated Press Super scoopers make drops on the Saddleridge fire in Placerita Canyon near Newhall, Calif., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

But officials say it could take days to completely put out the blaze.

AP Photo/Noah Berger A tanker drops retardant on the Saddleridge Fire burning in Newhall, California, on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Source: LA Times / The Mercury News

“Nobody’s going home right away,” LA Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

AP Photo/Noah Berger A firefighter rests as crews continue to battle the Saddleridge Fire burning in Porter Ranch, California, on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.